Resident Evil 4 remake anime parodies the original's most annoying feature

Resident Evil 4's second anime episode takes the worst thing about the original game and puts a hilarious twist on it.

Earlier today on March 22, Capcom and Nippon Animation put out the second episode of their charming Resident Evil 4 anime series, which you can see just below. The sophomore episode is all about Leon finally meeting Ashley, whereupon the latter proceeds to be kidnapped and placed in perilous situations over and over again.

Resident Evil 4 veterans will probably tell you this was one of the worst things about the original game. I'm one of the few players who actually quite likes the original Ashley Graham, but even rescuing her from situations where she's completely helpless got a bit tiresome after the hundredth rescue from Leon.

In the anime though, a completely battered and broken Leon repeatedly runs to Ashley's rescue, where the poor US operative is given various traumatic injuries. Leon seriously can't catch a break in this anime adaptation - this is the second time in as many episodes where he's been outright killed.

Anime Ashley, though, is absolutely adorable, just like clueless Leon. The pair make for one hell of a dumb duo, a tag team we can really get behind and root for. The first anime episode saw Leon being very polite but nonetheless clueless towards the hostile villagers, resulting in him receiving an axe in the head for his troubles. Better luck next time, Leon.

We don't have long to wait until we find out whether Capcom has changed Ashley's helpless nature for Resident Evil 4 remake. The ambitious remake launches later this week on Friday, March 24, and you can read our full Resident Evil 4 remake review to see what we made of our time with Capcom's latest horrific game.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look ahead at all the other treats we can look forward to in the coming weeks and months.