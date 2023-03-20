This Resident Evil 4 remake anime is the best thing you'll see this week

The Resident Evil 4 remake has a got a bonkers but downright adorable anime adaptation from Capcom.

Well, maybe "adaptation" is a bit generous. The first episode of Capcom's incredibly creative marketing vehicle for Resident Evil 4 remake can be seen just below, showing a cutesy Leon S. Kennedy roaming around a village of deadly but undeniably charming villagers, before taking an axe to the head and summarily dying.

"I wonder where Ashley is," Leon wonders aloud to himself, before approaching a villager and very politely asking to know where the young woman is. Leon's musings are cut short when his three enquiries towards villagers only bring on a bloodthirsty rage in them. Poor guy, he really can't catch a break.

This is just episode one of the fantastic new animation, and we'll be getting further episodes in the loveable series over the next few days. Episode two, focusing on Leon and Ashley Graham meeting up for the first time, was announced by Capcom earlier today alongside the debut episode.

【「バイオ名作劇場」次回予告】やった！ついにアシュリーに会うことができた！僕がしっかり守らなくっちゃ！次回ふしぎの村のレオン、「ふたりの約束」お楽しみに……https://t.co/5xSTjgn2M2#バイオ4 #RE4 pic.twitter.com/BK6uBO1NnAMarch 20, 2023 See more

The Resident Evil 4 remake anime is a collaboration between Capcom and Nippon Animation, who is probably best known for the World Masterpiece Theater series. Hey, if you wanted to draw attention to your brand new game, putting on an equally zany and cutesy anime show in the week before launch is one hell of a way to do it.

Resident Evil 4 remake launches this Friday, March 24, for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out our full Resident Evil 4 remake review for what we made of Capcom's revival.

Anime Ashley looks a lot better than her weird 'special' outfits in Resident Evil 4 remake.