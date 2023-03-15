Ashley's 'special' outfits in Resident Evil 4 remake's deluxe edition are the game's biggest horrors

Resident Evil 4 remake's bonus costumes for Ashley Graham have been unveiled, and they're nothing short of monstrous.

Capcom's remake is filled with monsters, including Las Plagas, the villainous Salazar, and apparently Ashley Graham's alternative costumes. The official Resident Evil 4 remake website (opens in new tab) has now been updated to show the bonus costumes for Ashley, including the 'Romantic' set, which you can see just below.

(Image credit: Capcom)

If this costume is enough to get your heart racing, then yes, maybe it really can be considered "romantic." The names of these bonus costumes for Leon Kennedy and Ashley probably won't do anything to dissuade the heathens out there that think they should be a romantic item.

If you thought that was bad, get a load of what awaits below. These are apparently the 'Casual' outfits for Leon and Ashley, and if this is what counts as "casual" for the latter, we'd dread to see what "flashy" or "extravagant" counts as for the daughter of the President of the United States.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Oh, you'll have to shell out $70/£65 to get hold of these costumes, by the way. The Casual and Romantic outfits are only available with the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil 4 remake, which is a pretty steep asking price for what's effectively four affronts against humanity.

It's not just the costumes that come in this pricey edition, though. You'll also get access to two further outfits for Leon, two filter modes, two weapons, a treasure map, the option for the original game's soundtrack, and a pair of shades for Leon. Now that we think about it, shades sound like a stellar outfit for the wisecracking hero.

Resident Evil 4 remake finally launches next week on March 24 for PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S.

