Resident Evil 4 remake demo leaked ahead of Capcom Showcase

The showcase will debut later today

Resident Evil 4 remake demo's imminent release appears to have been revealed by a Twitch advert.

Earlier today in the early hours of March 9, Twitch viewers reported (opens in new tab) seeing a new advert for Resident Evil 4 remake. The curious thing about this ad, though, is that it reveals a demo is 'Out Now,' possibly betraying Capcom's plans to launch the demo immediately after today's showcase.

At around 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET today, the Capcom Showcase will give a new look at several forthcoming games, including Resident Evil 4 remake. If the new Twitch advert is accurate, Capcom could plan to shadow-launch the demo immediately after the showcase is done and dusted.

We knew previously about the Resident Evil 4 remake demo, but we didn't know when exactly it'd arrive. Capcom has a history of launching demos for its modern Resident Evil games, with Resident Evil 2 remake actually receiving two demos before launch, so a demo for the latest remake is hardly a surprise.

There's no word yet on which platforms the demo should be available on, but it stands to reason it'll launch across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. It's also worth noting your progress from the demo probably won't carry over to the final game - Resident Evil's demos tend to give players a portion of the game entirely out of context instead of starting from the beginning of the adventure.

Just yesterday, Capcom announced a Resident Evil 4 remake day one patch would fix its terrible rain. Fans of the remake have been pretty divided on its rain since the feature was first revealed, with some saying it looked downright weird. If you're in that camp, the rain controversy is mercifully at an end.

Resident Evil 4 remake launches later this month on March 24, across PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S. Keep in mind that while Capcom's remake is coming to last-gen PlayStation platforms, it won't be available on the Xbox One.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the other titles set to launch in the coming weeks and months. 

