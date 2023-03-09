Here's how to watch the Capcom Spotlight stream to see more of the Resident Evil 4 Remake

Wondering how to watch the Capcom Spotlight stream? You've come to the right place.

Last week, Capcom announced that it would be hosting its very own showcase this month, giving fans a glimpse of everything it's got in the pipeline. As we already know, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is only a few weeks away and Capcom has already confirmed that the new Resi remake will appear during the show.

Capcom Spotlight is set to last around 26 minutes, according to the developer's website (opens in new tab), and will start on March 9 at 2:30PM PT / 5:30PM ET / 10:30PM GMT - there will also be a pre-show that begins 20 minutes prior to those times above. To watch live, you can go to all the usual places, including YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab), or even easier than that you can bookmark this page and watch the video embedded below at those times.

Thanks to that official website, we have a good idea of what will pop up during the showcase. As revealed by Capcom, we're going to see stuff on the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, and Exoprimal.

There's no way of knowing right now if we'll be in for any surprises, but I wouldn't get my hopes up too high with such a short run time and so many games to cover. Unfortunately for Capcom, news has already got out about one aspect of the show thanks to a Twtich ad (opens in new tab) that likely went live too early as it reveals a Resident Evil 4 Remake demo is "available now."