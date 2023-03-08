Resident Evil 4 Remake day one patch will fix the game's bad rain

The Resident Evil 4 Remake will get a day one patch that includes fixes for its controversial rain effects.

I can't believe I'm calling a video game rain effect "controversial," but in fairness the rain in Resident Evil 4 Remake does look pretty weird. In a lengthy gameplay video published by Game Informer a month ago, the rain looked artificial, seemingly following Leon through the environment even while he should be moving through the droplets. On top of that, it seemed to obscure the action to an unnecessary degree. The effect was certainly exacerbated by the compression on the YouTube video, but even the hosts of the video commented that the rain was a bit intense.

Criticism of the rain effect became pretty prolific (opens in new tab) after that gameplay video was published, and in true internet forum fashion, we started to get counter-criticism of the people who were criticizing the rain in the first place. Somehow this all expanded far enough that people started calling it raingate.

But now producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi tells Press Start Australia (opens in new tab) that "we’ve seen everyone’s reaction to the rain effects, and we are working on a day one patch to make adjustments." Huzzah! Our wet national nightmare is over.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to launch on March 24, which is getting to be very soon. Pre-loads are already live with a hefty 67.16GB download - just prepare for a little extra download to be protected from the bad rain. Umbrella Corporation is finally living up to its name.

