Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-load size has been revealed, and it's double the size of Resident Evil Village

The pre-load size for the Resident Evil 4 Remake on Xbox has been revealed, and it's more than double the size of Resident Evil Village.

As shared by a user on Resetera (opens in new tab), the Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-load is currently available on Xbox Series consoles and it's sitting at 67.18GB. There's no word yet on whether this number will be the same for PlayStation consoles, but it's unlikely to drastically change between the two brands.

Those who are familiar with Capcom's survival horror series may have noticed that this is considerably bigger than the other recently released Resident Evil games. To put that into perspective, according to the Microsoft Store, the previously released Resident Evil Village (Gold Edition) currently requires approximately 30.66 GB, followed by Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (also Gold Edition) at 23.64 GB, the Resident Evil 2 Remake at 23.07 GB, and the Resident Evil 3 Remake at 28.75 GB.

There's probably a good reason for this difference in size though. As detailed on How Long To Beat, Resident Evil 4 - the original version anyway - has a longer average playtime than all of the games listed above, coming in at around 15 and ½ hours to finish the main story and 31 hours to complete the entire thing. The other Resident Evil games mentioned, however, all have a main story of under 10 hours.

If anything, this big file size means that we're in for a treat when the Resident Evil 4 Remake releases on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, and Xbox Series X /S on March 24, 2023.