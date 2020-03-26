Remedy signs deal with major publisher for two new games set in the same franchise

Remedy Entertainment - the independent Finnish game studio revered as the creators of Alan Wake, Max Payne, and (more recently) Control - has signed a new deal with a "major publisher" for it two of its upcoming titles, with more details to be announced later today.

Revealed via a statement on the developer's press site, the news confirmed that Remedy's previously announced next-gen projects (both of which are set in the same franchise) will now be published in partnership with a yet-to-be-identified publisher, with the Control developer retaining all intellectual rights to the property itself.

The first of the two titles is described as "AAA multi-platform game already in pre-production", which the studio has already mentioned in previous comments about its development pipelines.

The second "is a new smaller-scale project set in the same franchise", one which we haven't heard about before and brings the total number of new Remedy projects in the works to three.

The statement stresses that both are being developed for both PC and next gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which are due to launch later this year, Holiday 2020.

Meanwhile, both sets of Control DLC are still on the way, with the first - The Foundation - launching on March 26 on PS4 and PC, with the Xbox One version launching on June 25. The good news is we won't have to wait too long to find out, Remedy has said, "more details regarding the partnership between Remedy and the publisher will be announced later today by a press release." Make sure you head back to GamesRadar for the latest news on Remedy's next project.



We've started a new series that pits the team against each other with some fiendish gaming tests. Check out Challenge Radar Episode 2 here.