Reese Witherspoon to star as cheerleading coach in new Ted Lasso-style series

Reese Witherspoon has been cast in the upcoming Amazon comedy All Stars. The series, which sounds like Cheer meets Ted Lasso, will star the Oscar-winner as a former Daytona Beach cheerleader.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Witherspoon’s character will con her way to teaching a group of British students the art of cheerleading in the half-hour comedy. Set at a school on the English coast, she’ll attempt to transform them into competitive cheerleaders.

The show is loosely inspired by Andrea Kulberg, a former University of Texas cheerleader who helped introduce cheerleading as a sport to the UK. The series will be helmed by The Devil Wears Prada writer and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna. Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine is also attached.

"The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the UK just made me so excited," said Witherspoon. "I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy, and the power of teamwork."

The series has already been handed a two-season order from Prime Video, adding to the the actor's busy slate. She recently signed up to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the Paramount Plus sequel to the cult 1999 movie Election.

According to Deadline, she’s also fulfilled her contract with Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show after the upcoming season 3. It’s not currently clear if she’ll be starring in the series beyond that.

