An Election sequel is in the works at Paramount Plus – and Reese Witherspoon is coming back

A sequel to 1999’s Election is in the works for streaming service Paramount Plus, with original star Reese Witherspoon set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), the movie will be called Tracy Flick Can’t Win.

Election’s director Alexander Payne is also back for the sequel, while Witherspoon is set to produce as well. It’s not yet known if any other original stars will be coming back for the new movie.

The original movie was based on Tom Perrotta’s novel of the same name. The dark comedy starred Witherspoon as the highly ambitious high schooler Tracy, who runs for class president. Matthew Broderick plays her high school teacher Jim McAllister intent on ruining her campaign in the cult classic.

The sequel will focus on a grown-up Flick, still as ambitious as ever, and is based on the follow-up novel written by Perrotta. Released earlier this year, the sequel finds her as an assistant principal at a New Jersey high school longing to ascend to the top job. Meanwhile, she must juggle her personal life with a young daughter and a needy boyfriend.

Witherspoon has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming Legally Blonde 3. She’ll be reprising her role as Elle Woods in the movie due out in 2023. She’s also an executive producer on the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel.

