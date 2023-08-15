Red dot fans rejoice, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 looks set to resurrect a beloved feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 looks set to bring back the red dot on the minimap, something that was painfully absent from 2022's game.

According to ModernWarzone on Twitter, texting a promotional number for Modern Warfare 3 can let you interact with the marketing material for the sequel, and the Twitter account took this opportunity to ask if red dots on the minimap would be returning for the new game. The number apparently confirmed that red dots would be returning for Modern Warfare 3.

BREAKING: Call of Duty has just confirmed that the classic mini map - AKA red dots appearing when firing an unsuppressed weapon - is returning in #ModernWarfare3! Reply “red dot” to the text and you’ll get a confirmation of this for yourself! I almost missed the hint! #MW3 pic.twitter.com/C2esoqrGaIAugust 14, 2023 See more

Now, this should all be taken with a massive pinch of salt, not just because of the nature of the information. ModernWarzone loves to troll followers with fake information every now and then, and someone even asked if this was fake information, causing the Twitter account to post a video from their phone showing a full history of the interaction with the number.

No this is real. Here’s my previous texts with the marketing number. pic.twitter.com/cdzwgukcCjAugust 14, 2023 See more

If this information is genuine, it means Modern Warfare 3 is bringing back one painfully absent feature from Modern Warfare 2. The 2022 game did away with red dots on the minimap entirely, meaning players wouldn't appear on the radar when firing an unsuppressed weapon, something the player base was up in arms about for months on end.

Modern Warfare 3 releases later this year on November 10, so we'll be waiting until closer to launch to find out whether the game truly is bringing back the feature for sure. Tune into the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event in Warzone 2 on August 17 for a full look at the new game.

Elsewhere, the villainous Makarov is returning for Modern Warfare 3, meaning we're squaring off against the architect of the No Russian mission once again.