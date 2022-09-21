Modern Warfare 2 beta's controversial mini-map changes happened because devs don't want to "punish players for firing weapons"

Players aren't happy about the changes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 devs have responded to player-driven feedback from a recent beta, and the players themselves aren't happy.

Yesterday on September 20, shortly after the debut Modern Warfare 2 beta wrapped up on PlayStation platforms, developer Infinity Ward announced their findings from the community's feedback. One major point in the updates is that players firing their weapons don't show up on enemy player radar - through this, Infinity Ward believes it isn't punishing players for simply firing their weapons.

Infinity Ward basically hopes this change makes players seek out the noise of a gunshot, trying to pinpoint its origin with their ears instead of their eyes on the mini-map. The developer hopes this stops players simply making a beeline to the nearest red dot on their mini-map, encouraging more tactical and natural play in Modern Warfare 2.

The response from Modern Warfare 2's player base has been less than ideal, to put it lightly. The Modern Warfare 2 subreddit post seen just below sums up the complaints pretty succinctly: players believe silencers are now completely redundant in the new game, as if players aren't going to give away their position on the mini-map when firing a weapon, what's the point of a silencer?

The overwhelming response from Modern Warfare 2 players seems to be that Infinity Ward has heard the player feedback in response to the mini-map changes, and has chosen to ignore it. It's worth noting, of course, that player feedback doesn't always shape a game, and not every piece of player feedback is always implemented in a given game.

That hasn't stopped the player base from being royally upset over these new Modern Warfare 2 changes, though. The beta for Infinity Ward's new game isn't live right now, but it will be later this week, as the beta opens up to Xbox and PC players alike. Head over to our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta times and dates guide for when you can get in on the action.

You can also read our full Modern Warfare 2 interview for how Warzone's sandboxes are helping shape the new game's multiplayer maps.

