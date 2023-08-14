How long is Red Dead Redemption 1?

How long is Red Dead Redemption? It’s by no means a short outlaw adventure, taking at least 20 hours to beat, but it’s easy to waste many hours elsewhere. With nearly 60 missions to complete to reach the end of the Red Dead Redemption story, it’s hardly a short game, and there are plenty of excellent distractions. The vast open world, ripe for exploration, and plenty of side activities on offer mean you can while away the hours helping strangers, hunting for treasure, of gambling some of your hard-earned dollars. However you choose to spend your time, here’s how long it takes to beat the first Red Dead Redemption game.

Red Dead Redemption length

As mentioned, the number of hours it takes to complete the original Red Dead Redemption depends on how you spend your time. Here are some rough time indicators based different playstyles:

Story-focused: 20-25 hours

20-25 hours Story + side activities: 25-35 hours

25-35 hours Slow and thorough/100% completionist: 35+ hours

The Red Dead Redemption story takes place over 57 missions, which sounds like a lot, but it’s possible to get through the entire story in around 20 hours, perhaps a little less, if it’s your sole focus. However, it’s inevitable that you’ll spend at least a few hours galloping around, exploring New Austin and completing various Red Dead Redemption Stranger missions across the land, so you’ll be spending closer to 30 hours if you enjoy roaming around and taking on side missions.



Finally, if you’re up for experiencing every aspect of Red Dead Redemption 1, or just want to take your time with seeing John Marston’s story through to the end, you’ll probably be spending over 35 hours in the game. For 100% completionists, your final Red Dead Redemption completion time is more than likely going to be in the 40–50-hour range, as there’s a lot to see and do.