Red Dead Redemption hunting missions guide

One of the easiest ways to make money in Red Dead Redemption is to hunt. The wilderness is just filled to the brim with cute little critters for you to gun down and skin for profit. That said, by completing certain tasks and performing particular feats of hunting prowess, you can advance yourself as a hunter and thereby increase your standing in the game. The quest to be a master hunter can be long, but it’s one that you needn’t do alone. Find yourself stuck? Can’t find that damned cougar you need to knife? Just refer to our hunting guide for help.

Table of Contents: