Red Dead Redemption finally gets the keyboard and mouse support it deserves

Red Dead Redemption now has keyboard and mouse support thanks to one brilliant mod.

The mod itself, which you can download now over on Github, adds the full range of emulated controller inputs to a keyboard and mouse for use with Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar's modern classic never came to PC, if you didn't already know, so this fan-made project is the closest thing we've got to playing Red Dead Redemption with a keyboard and mouse.

#RedDeadRedemption with keyboard and mouseDownload now: https://t.co/ZWu7Te0KHV pic.twitter.com/KJyuWbm42jJuly 2, 2023 See more

"The more people that use it the more feedback I'll have to tweak it," the mod's creator writes on Twitter. "Imo right now, aiming is probably as good as it can be. It's a little hard to make tiny adjustments but the game has natural auto aim so it's not too bad." Hey, considering this is all the work of one person, we'd say it looks like a damn impressive creation.

The mod also overhauls Red Dead Redemption's entire user interface with the PC bindings. The only slight drawback is the mouse cursor will stay on screen while you're playing, but if you download a separate invisible cursor mod and save it to 'C:\Windows\Cursors,' this should hide the mouse while you're roaming around the Old West.

This could well be how Rockstar's classic plays on PC, if those remaster rumors turn out to be true. Red Dead Redemption reappeared on a Korean ratings board website last week, immediately sparking remaster speculation, and so there's a lot of people out there right now expecting a remaster from Rockstar in the near future. We really, really hope they aren't in for disappointment.

