Red Dead Redemption gets new rating in Korea, sparking remaster speculation

Hopes of a Red Dead Redemption remaster have been reignited once again following a brand-new rating in South Korea.

As spotted by Gematsu , The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has recently given a new classification for Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption. Unfortunately, the rating really doesn't give us much to work with - all we know is that Take-Two Interactive applied for the classification on June 15, 2023.

As pointed out by Gematsu, the new rating features "NV" in its classification number which, according to the outlet, refers to console games, whereas "NP" is usually applied to PC games. Don't be too disappointed about the possible lack of a PC release just yet though - especially since we don't 100% know that this is a Red Dead Remaster.

It would make a lot of sense for Rockstar to remaster its Western action-adventure game. For starters, the original version of Red Dead Redemption was released on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010 - that's two console generations and thirteen years ago now. The series has also surged in popularity since the release of the first game too with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online both amassing a lot of dedicated fans over the years.

This also isn't the first time we've heard of some kind of Red Dead Redemption remaster. Back in late 2021, it was said that a Red Dead Redemption remaster was reportedly in development and that it'll be similar to the GTA Trilogy rather than a complete remake. By summer 2022 though, news had spread that Rockstar had reportedly canned the Red Dead Redemption remaster .

Rockstar is yet to actually announce that a Red Dead Remaster was ever in development, let alone if it's on its way soon. For now, we should probably take this rating and the previous reports with a grain of salt and just hope they end up being accurate.