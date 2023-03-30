Red Dead Redemption 2 players locked out the PC game following Windows 11 update

PC players are having a tough time playing Red Dead Redemption 2 following a recent Windows update.

Earlier this week on March 28, Microsoft launched an optional update (opens in new tab) for Windows 11 users that addresses several issues and improves the taskbar search box experience. Unfortunately, it's also made Red Dead Redemption 2 unplayable for oodles of players who use the Rockstar Games Launcher.

As Microsoft explains (opens in new tab) in a ticket it's since raised, hitting the 'play' button leads it to swap to 'loading', which is all fine until it changes back to 'play', and you're sat there not playing Red Dead Redemption 2.

The technology behemoth confirms that it's working with Rockstar Games to investigate the issue and will provide more information when it becomes available. If you're looking for a workaround in the meantime, you can update to Windows 11 version 22H2 from 21H2.

Despite the odd technical snafu, the cowboy game remains as popular as ever - especially on PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 set a new concurrent player record on Steam just earlier this year, with 70,914 fans playing the game simultaneously - that's not even including console players or those who use the Rockstar Launcher - be it in working order or not.

The popularity hasn't resulted in the update cadence some fans would like, with Rockstar eventually confirming that development resources are being directed away from the game towards GTA 6 (opens in new tab). That said, publisher Take-Two Interactive has still admitted that expectations have been exceeded. While that doesn't necessarily mean an increased amount of meatier updates for Red Dead Online, it at least means the value of the series certainly isn't lost on anyone.

