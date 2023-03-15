Red Dead Redemption fans still want answers for the series' biggest mysteries

Red Dead Redemption players are banding together to try and answer the biggest mysteries surrounding both games.

It all started with a Reddit (opens in new tab) post earlier this week, where a Red Dead Redemption veteran called on others for their "favourite unsolved mysteries" from Rockstar's series. The since-deleted post has prompted an outpouring from players from their favourite and most feared moments across Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Online, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

"The abandoned town of Pleasance with 'DONT OPEN, PLAGUE' written in big, bold letters on the barn," writes one player with an excellent nomination. The sign brings to mind the ominous "Don't open, dead inside" warning on the hospital doors at the beginning of The Walking Dead series.

Apparently, there's a gigantic snake somewhere in Red Dead Redemption 2. In a list of 'things we definitely wouldn't want to see,' this pretty clearly takes the crown, an absolute horror that most players haven't ever seen. Good for them, honestly.

"The Donkey lady always makes me feel glum," writes another player, referencing the woman with the head of a donkey that could be found in the original Red Dead Redemption. Like the giant snake, this one is hard to see, so we can't blame you if you've never heard of it, let alone see the donkey lady for yourself.

This is all to say that there are a lot of mysteries throughout the two single-player and one online Red Dead games. We have to say, it's doubtful Rockstar would ever explain any of these weird features, much less so because they probably aren't intended as "mysteries" from the developer, and are more innocent easter eggs for players to stumble across.

