Red Dead Redemption 2 PC patch notes: Crash fixes and adjustments to Arthur's metabolism

On the heels of the biggest Red Dead Redemption 2 PC update yet, Rockstar has issued a handful of new fixes that address everything from crashes to Arthur's strangely fast metabolism. PC players noticed that the game had an issue not unlike Dark Souls or the The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim where running it at a higher framerate makes in-game time pass quicker than it should. This resulted in the weather and day-night cycles passing quicker than they should, and Arthur's core health degrading faster than normal. Apparently he had to be fed far too often and was still way too skinny - I call it the Grandma Principle, where no matter how much you eat grandma still thinks you're too thin.

Rockstar has issued a patch for the increased passage of time for higher framerates, and also addressed a few other lingering issues with crashes and other bugs. For those with NVIDIA graphics cards and 4-core or 6-core CPUs that are still having crashing issues, you can head to this site for details on how to solve them.

You can find the full patch notes here, or read on below to see them and the larger patch that was issue prior to this one.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC general and miscellaneous fixes

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in stalls on 4-core and 6-core CPUs

Players with NVIDIA graphics cards and 4-core or 6-core CPUs should install the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 441.34 from NVIDIA and remove any launch arguments to resolve this issue

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a permanent mouse cursor being displayed at all times when launching the game via the Epic Games Store

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in the player’s cores draining at a faster rate than intended in Story Mode when running at high frame rates

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in player weight decreasing at a faster rate than intended in Red Dead Online when running at high frame rates

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in players not being able to place Waypoints on the Pause Menu Map in the correct location

Improvements to address an issue with matchmaking in Red Dead Online that resulted in players with incompatible control settings joining the same session. We recommend that players using mouse and keyboard controls should switch to ‘Free Aim’ targeting mode before entering Red Dead Online

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in all custom graphical settings reverting to a low preset when the game was updated

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in an ‘Activation Required’ error when loading the game after system hardware or device changes were made

Improvements to address issues that resulted in a crash and displayed the ‘Failed to initialize graphics device’ or ‘Unable to initialize graphics driver ’errors when launching the game. If this issue still occurs, please make sure you have the latest graphics card drivers installed for your system.

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game in Fullscreen display mode while using Vulkan

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game with some graphics-related launch arguments active

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during loading screens when entering Story Mode or Red Dead Online

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash while modifying weapons at the Gunsmith in Red Dead Online

Improvements to address issues that resulted in random crashes and the error “Red Dead Redemption 2 exited unexpectedly” during gameplay

Added an additional launch argument (-cpuLoadRebalancing) to rebalance workload on CPU cores and avoid hitting an edge-case in certain NVIDIA graphics card drivers that causes significant stalls on 4-core and 6-core CPUs

Added improvements for performance and stability on graphics cards with 4GB of VRAM or less when using Vulkan

Fixed an issue that resulted in audio stuttering and sound drops on some CPUs when using Vulkan

Fixed an issue that resulted in the game becoming stuck in Windowed Borderless mode instead of Fullscreen mode if the game lost focus or certain graphics settings were changed under DirectX 12

Fixed issues that resulted in the incorrect detection of devices and problems switching between SDR and HDR modes. Players who previously encountered these issues should enable HDR through the Windows Display Settings prior to launching the game

Improved the auto-detection of system hardware so that the recommended default graphics settings will provide higher performance

Fixed an issue that resulted in the game setting a default graphics preset that was unsupported by the amount of available VRAM on some graphics cards, preventing the game from launching

Fixed an issue that resulted in VRAM usage estimation for pending settings changes to be slightly different to the actual usage once the settings were applied

Added a separate option to enable tessellation on tree models within the Graphics settings menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in reduced performance when switching between different graphics settings presets without restarting the system

Fixed an issue that affected the brightness of Photo Mode images that were captured in HDR after editing them using the Social Club menu

Fixed issues with some full-screen effects and Photo Mode filters when using a display aspect ratio other than 16:9

Fixed an issue that resulted in graphics artifacts in mirror reflections when using Multisample Anti-Aliasing (MSAA)

Fixed an issue that resulted in graphics artifacts on the Pause Menu Map when using Multisample Anti-Aliasing (MSAA )

Fixed issues with rendering and lighting that occurred with some waterfalls

Fixed an issue that resulted in flickering graphics artifacts on some systems using multiple graphics cards

Fixed an issue that resulted in graphical corruption during the theater shows in Saint Denis

Fixed an issue that resulted in graphics artifacts to appear when rendering some light reflections

Fixed an issue that affected the rendering of the Pause Menu background after changing the display resolution

Fixed an issue that resulted in reduced world detail at long distance when using items that allow zooming, such as scopes and binoculars

Fixed an issue that resulted in rendering issues with shadows on some parts of the terrain

Fixed an issue that resulted in graphics artifacts that could occur with some hair/fur rendering when using Multisample Anti-Aliasing (MSAA)

Improved the performance rendering some in-game particle effects

Improved the performance rendering of trails when in snowy areas of the game

Fixed an issue that resulted in the partial rendering of the Pause Menu while some graphics settings were active

Fixed issues that resulted in crashes during game startup and logo screen

Fixed issues that resulted in crashes when changing graphics settings or switching back and forth between presets

Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes during the initial boot of the game in the Windowed display mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when switching between Windowed and Fullscreen display modes on some graphics cards

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when the game window lost focus or as a result of using Alt+Tab

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when attempting to load an autosave on some systems

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when repeatedly transitioning between Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Fixed issues that resulted in crashes when attempting to quit the game

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash on some systems when connecting and disconnecting input devices with the game running

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when attempting to switch weapons in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when opening the HDR Calibration screen with some combinations of graphics cards and displays

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when using the mouse to switch between categories in the Satchel menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in the game freezing when applying remapped keyboard inputs through the Settings menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in an infinite loading screen when exiting the Settings menu and returning to the Landing Page

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when playing Story Mode while offline

Fixed crashes and stability issues that resulted in the error “Red Dead Redemption 2 exited unexpectedly” during gameplay

Fixed an issue with attempting to join another player’s Red Dead Online session with a different control scheme or lock-on type that resulted in networking issues

Fixed an issue that prevented the Red Dead Redemption 2 desktop shortcut from correctly launching the game

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC control and user interface fixes

Improved mouse support in some Store menus

Fixed an issue that resulted in a black screen during the initial boot of the game rather than the loading bar

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to equip emotes in Red Dead Online while using the mouse

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Map in the Pause Menu being cut off when changing the game resolution

Fixed an issue that resulted in player overhead displays to appear in the incorrect position on displays other than 16:9 aspect ratio in Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that prevented some keyboard inputs from being remapped

Fixed an issue that resulted in some incorrect text and warning screens to appear when when remapping keyboard inputs

Fixed issues that resulted in problems with scrolling in parts of the user interface

Fixed an issue that resulted in some menus not displaying input controls, including Safe Zone and Brightness Calibration screens

Fixed issues with keyboard text input when using some languages

Fixed issues that resulted in the red selection highlight disappearing while browsing through menus

Fixed issues that resulted in problems with mouse selection, or erratic cursor movement when browsing some menus

Fixed an issue with keyboard navigation of the Pause Map after selecting a blip/icon

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to complete some actions while inspecting weapons

Fixed an issue that resulted in save game information to be missing from the Load Game menu

Fixed issues with text input of non-Latin characters and added support for more input methods

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Pause Map moving position after placing a waypoint

Fixed an issue that resulted in difficulty aiming with a mouse, especially at low DPI settings

Fixed issues that resulted in incorrectly sized, overlapping or misaligned user interface elements under different display resolutions

Fixed an issue that resulted in the loss of previous selections when navigating back and forth between menus

Fixed an issue that resulted in redundant options in the Keyboard and Mouse submenu of the Controls menu

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC general and miscellaneous fixes

Improved the stability and result consistency of the in-game Benchmark Tool

Fixed an issue that resulted in players appearing underneath the world when in the lobby screen while playing some Red Dead Online content

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect performance of the ‘Tap and Hold Speed Control’ accessibility feature while using keyboard and mouse controls in First Person camera mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in camera stuttering when using the mouse to look around while sprinting

Fixed an issue that caused problems with the fishing minigame when running at high framerates

These Red Dead Redemption 2 PC patch notes are a lengthy, but necessary update to a game that needs a little extra love to show off its full potential. It's good to see Rockstar is on top of these updates, as the game looks and plays beautifully on PC.