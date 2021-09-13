Red Dead Redemption 2 cut characters revealed in datamine

A bunch of Red Dead Redemption 2 cut characters have surfaced through game files.

Just below, you can see a post that originally surfaced on the Red Dead Redemption 2 subreddit over the past weekend. In the post, a user combing through the game's files on PC claims to have found a number of characters that were originally intended to feature in Rockstar's wild west prequel, but were ultimately ditched for reasons unknown.

In another great discovery, the user has even been able to provide details on where the cut character would've featured in the final game. For example, the first character of the bunch was meant to feature in the 'Famous Gunslinger' side mission, while the sixth character with the long dark coat was originally the Sheriff of an unspecified town.

But that's not all. In the comments underneath the post, the user who unearthed these discoveries also claims to have found a file relating to Nigel, the mysterious NPC who can be found at various points throughout Red Dead Redemption 2 screaming out for "Nigel," who players believed was his business partner or friend. This Nigel has never been found in Red Dead Redemption 2, but a letter obtained from the corpse of Gavin, should the player kill him, fleshes out the relationship between the two.

The dataminer claims that Gavin's actual name, according to game files, is none other than Nigel, which brings a brand new aspect to the mystery. Could it be that Nigel and Gavin are actually the same person, with the person in question suffering from some sort of split personality disorder? It's entirely possible, although it's equally possible that this is nothing more than a red herring from Rockstar.

