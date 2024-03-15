Red Dead Redemption 2 Arthur Morgan and John Marston actors gatecrash a university class using the open-world cowboy game to learn about American history

A university class using Red Dead Redemption 2 to learn about American history recently got a visit from two very familiar cowboys.

Tore Olsson, a history professor at the University of Tennessee, teaches a class titled "Red Dead America," which uses Red Dead Redemption and its sequel as a method for exploring American history between 1899 and 1911. Unbeknownst to the class, Olsson invited Arthur Morgan actor Roger Clark, and Rob Wiethoff, who plays John Marston, along as a special surprise for the final lesson before spring break.

The video below, posted on Twitter by Olsson, shows footage from the visit, and, as you might expect, the students were delighted and more than a little shocked to see these two rock up to class.

Students in my "Red Dead History" class - the world's first college course to use the #RDR video games to teach American history - were shocked when I brought in two surprise visitors the day before Spring Break. See their reactions below! pic.twitter.com/MwjltJI7kMMarch 13, 2024 See more

Both Clark and Wiethoff are just as delighted by the fact the games are being used as an educational tool. "To see what we worked on be interpreted in this way academically is a real honor, and the fact that it's making history accessible to new audiences is something that we never really anticipated," Clark says.

"It is really a cool experience for both of us," Wiethoff says before jokingly adding, "We're professors now, too, which is really cool."

As Olsson points out in another tweet, he's also penned a book called Red Dead's History, which, like the class, explores America's history through the lens of Rockstar's Games' Wild West. What's more, the audiobook is narrated by Clark, so you can feel like you're getting a history lesson from Arthur Morgan himself.

Whether Olsson will be able to bolster the syllabus for Red Dead America with Red Dead Redemption 3 remains to be seen. Speaking about the possibility of a third game back in December, Clark said he's "certain" it will happen "one day" but is almost equally convinced that Arthur won't be a part of it.

