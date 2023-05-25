Rebel Wilson says she has auditioned for the next James Bond movie

Auditions for the next James Bond movie have seemingly already taken place – just not for 007.

"What was really cool was getting to audition for Bond," Rebel Wilson told Variety, indicating that her stint as BAFTA host in 2022 led to her getting in touch with Bond’s producers over clearing some 007-themed jokes.

Wilson didn’t reveal to the outlet whether she got the gig for Bond 26 – for her eyes only, we imagine – but she did reveal it’s not for the role of James Bond.

The search for the next James Bond, then, goes on. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have spoken at length in recent years about their search for the next actor to play the iconic spy after Daniel Craig’s swan song in No Time to Die.

"The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment," Broccoli previously told Variety of their intention to get an actor who wants to stick around for the long haul.

Back in October, Wilson hinted that the sweet spot for the next Bond would be a "thirty-something" actor.

"We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn’t work," Wilson told Deadline.

"He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something."

