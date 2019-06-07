Razer launches a cheaper Kraken X headset, and brings free 7.1 sound support for older Razer Krakens

Razer has revealed the latest in its range of class-leading gaming headsets: the Kraken X. While it's not a revolutionary leap for the range, it's a modification on what has long been one of the best PS4 headsets (and indeed, best Xbox One headsets, if you favor the Microsoft console) available this generation. While the shape and tech remains roughly the same, the price has been chopped down to $50 / £50, which is an impressive reduction from the $80 / £80 that the older Kraken retails for. What's more, it's bringing another neat little trick to the party: 7.1 surround sound.

What's more, Razer has promised that other headsets in the Kraken range will receive the ability to play 7.1 surround sound via an update, which will likely go through Razer's own Synapse software. So, if you're one of the many who already own an older Kraken, you're about to get a boost to what your headset is capable of. Here's the link to find out more.

Credit: Razer

The new Razer Kraken X is widely available right now, via Razer or retailers like Amazon, and it's exceptional value for $50 / £50. We have a model that we're currently testing and it appears to be a great, if basic, headset. The changes from the main Kraken model are subtle, and actually shave off a bit of weight (the new model is 250g), but the mic is not retractable on the X, and the headband is plastic instead of metal. It's still a sturdy headset, though, and the 40mm drivers have a nice bassy punch. It'll connect to your controller or PC via the usual 3.5mm cable.

The Kraken X has a more basic design than the older Kraken, and is available in plain black or with a blue highlight for console. Sorry Xbox One owners - no lime green for you this time! In all, it's a fantastic value package, although we'd still recommend the Tournament Edition as the top of the Razer headsets, which comes with THX surround sound and inline volume controls, if you can stretch the budget a little further.

We actually think the Kraken X will make our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, so watch out for that in the next few weeks.