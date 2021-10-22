Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard drops to new record low price

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is our pick for the best gaming keyboard on the market right now, and it's just seen its first major price drop since release. You can pick up the analog deck for just $199.99 at Amazon this week, that's $50 off its regular $249.99 MSRP and the cheapest price we've ever seen.

Previous gaming keyboard deals have only ever shaved $10 to $20 off this pricey peripheral, which makes today's saving all the more impressive. What really stands out about this particular device is that focus on analog actuation. There's a variable actuation point in each key of the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog, which means you'll be able to change the pressure you apply to the key to achieve a different result in-game.

Today's discount marks the first significant price drop on this particular gaming keyboard, so if that $250 price was putting you off getting your hands over these keys before, now's the time to take a leap. We don't know if this price will be beaten in this year's Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, but it's certainly offering excellent value right now.

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Razer Huntsman V2 Analog | $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is our favorite gaming keyboard right now, and you can pick it up for a brand new record low price of $199.99. Previous discounts had this powerful deck at between $230 and $240, which means you're saving significantly more than ever before here.

View Deal

More gaming keyboard deals

You'll find plenty more cheap gaming keyboards up for grabs right now; we're listing all the latest offers on some of the top models just below.

We're rounding up more of the best Razer keyboards available, but if you're in the mood for more discounts we're also expecting big things from this year's Black Friday gaming monitor deals and Black Friday gaming headset deals. Or, for those after a full refresh, check out everything we expect to see in this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals.