Grab yourself a fancy new plank this Prime Day with these Razer keyboard deals

Introducing a Razer keyboard into your gaming - or work - setup is a very solid move from any perspective. They are arguably the best gaming keyboards going in the world of PC gaming and in 2020, the year of Many Events and CIrcumstances, showed themselves to be some of the best for everyone working from home too. As a result, getting one cheap in this years' Amazon Prime Day gaming deals is a blinding opportunity to get that work or play setup improved.

There really is a whole lot to choose from in terms of those definitively reduced in price for the Amazon Prime Day deals and you can check out the whole selection below.

There are some famous faces here too and planks that come in all sizes and layouts. The infamous BlackWidow keyboard - which I used for most of 2019 but then upgraded to the BlackWidow Elite - is one that's on offer. This is down to $69.99 and makes for a brilliant price for a brilliant mechanical keyboard. If you fancy something more at the membrane end of the spectrum then the Ornata Chroma keyboard with its hybrid mecha-membrane keys is also on offer, down to just $59.99. The 'standard' - if that really is the right word - Huntsman keyboard is also on offer at $79.99 which is a silly price for such a quality keyboard.

However, away from the regular-sized planks, there are a couple of whippersnapper smaller ones on offer too which are perfect for anyone that balances work and the office but wants to use their own kit, and for those that game in tighter gaming setups or like to take their kit with them. The Hunstman Tournament Edition is down to $89.99 and the BlackWidow Tournament Edition is down to $79.99. Great, great deals, but deals that expire at 13.00 PT on Tuesday (October 14).

Cheap Razer keyboard deals

Razer BlackWidow keyboard | $120 $69.99 at Amazon

If you are looking for a full-sized beast, then this is a great deal on a wicked keyboard. I used to use this keyboard every day as well as for games and can testify to its quality. One of the best entry-level mechanical gaming keyboards - and for a bargain right now!

Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard | $100 $59.99 on Amazon

Merging the best of both worlds - mechanical and membrane keyboards - the Ornata Chroma is a sterling bit of kit from Razer. Getting 40% off a great gaming keyboard that features programmable macro buttons, ergonomic design, and excellent key actuation means this is a total bargain.

Razer Cynosa Chroma keyboard | $60 $45.99 at Amazon

While this isn't an outrageously expensive keyboard at its normal price, getting this terrific entry-level keyboard is exceptional value with this discount. A great way into dedicated PC gaming gear if you're new to it all too.

Razer Huntsman keyboard | $150 $79.99 on Amazon

This is another excellent starting point if you want to get into PC gaming or upgrade from a 'normal' keyboard. As a deck with optical switches, it's much faster and has a satisfying 'click' that standard keyboards lack.

Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL keyboard | $130 $89.99 at Amazon

The Huntsman range of keyboards is incredibly one with which Razer can compete with its own BlackWidows. This numpad-less plank has Razer's optical switches and is supremely fast.

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma keyboard | $140 $69.99 on Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a smart, compact, and all-round excellent keyboard then this is it. Yeah, it might not have the numpad, but that compact design is still great and it's got that known BlackWidow-quality switch mechanisms which are hard to beat (this one has Razer's green key switches). At literally half price, this is silly value for money.

