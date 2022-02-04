The Razer Basilisk V3 is back down to a record low price at Amazon right now

Amazon's latest gaming mouse deals have just dropped the Razer Basilisk V3 back down to its record low $59.99 position (was $69.99). That's a $10 saving on the best gaming mouse in the business right now, after a few weeks at full price.

This discount only started appearing right at the end of the 2021, with the Basilisk V3 remaining at its full MSRP for months after its September launch. We've seen that $10 saving popping up a few times at the end of the year, but it has been relatively absent from the shelves over the last few weeks.

Either way, the original $69.99 MSRP was already offering strong value for money. For reference, the previous generation Razer Basilisk V2 launched at $79.99 and took ten months to reach this $59.99 price point. It goes without saying that this is one of the best Razer mouse options on the market right now, especially if you're after long-lasting comfort and a roster of special features.

Today's best Razer gaming mouse deals

Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse | $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Razer Basilisk V3 has just returned to a record low $59.99 sales price that we've only spotted a few times in its life so far. While you're only saving $10 here, it's worth noting that there's already excellent value for money in the 26K sensor, 11 programmable buttons, and range of extra features baked in here.



