Ratchet and Clank PS5 lets you play as the new female Lombax

The new Lombax seen in the PS5 trailer for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a playable character, Insomniac Games has confirmed.

Insomniac took to Twitter today to add this one key detail about the series' newest character, who took the internet by storm when she premiered in the reveal trailer for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Play as Ratchet AND a mysterious new female Lombax from another dimension. #RatchetPS5 #RiftApart pic.twitter.com/aMDSAB77iGJune 16, 2020

The long-awaited return of Ratchet and Clank made its big debut at last week's PS5 reveal event. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is an upcoming PS5 game described by Insomniac as a "brand new, full length interdimensional adventure." The reveal trailer sent the series' fans into a tizzy, and rightfully so. Even for an outsider looking in, the fast-paced shooting, rail-grinding, and bright, crisp animations made for quite the alluring display.

Then, at the end of the trailer, a silver female Lombax "from another dimension" is introduced. The series has always been about the titular Lombax and robot, but now it seems Insomniac Games is throwing another personality into the mix. And not only is she a featured character, we now know she's fully playable as well.

Sony acquired Insomniac Games last year, and since then they've had quite a lot on their plate. Not only are they working on a new full-fat Ratchet and Clank game, but they also revealed a new Spider-Man PS5 game focused on Miles Morales from Into the Spider-Verse and comics lore.

