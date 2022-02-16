Rare Nintendo Switch deals can save you $20 on the console at Woot

Nintendo Switch deals don’t come around too often at all. In fact, we hardly see any discounts on a console by itself; it's almost unheard of. However, this insane offer at Woot gives Amazon Prime members $20 off the standard edition Nintendo Switch console. If there was any time to buy a Switch, now's the time to take the jump.

The full price console usually goes for $299, but with this deal, you get it down to $279. We hardly ever see any Nintendo Switch deals shaving actual cash off the price even on huge sale days like Black Friday, which saw no change in the price last year. Instead, savings often come in the form of Nintendo Switch bundles (and even they’re particularly rare right now), which makes this offer so significant.

If you've been thinking of getting your hands on the best selling handheld console, now is the time as we don't know how long this offer will last. This offer is for the Blue and Red Joy-Con version.

You can find this rare Nintendo Switch deal at Woot, an Amazon Company, so it's completely safe to purchase you just need to log in with your Prime account to make you eligible for the deal.

