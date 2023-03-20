Rachel Zegler calls out "senselessly mean" Shazam 2 reviews

Rachel Zegler has responded to negative Shazam 2 reviews.

"Our film is actually really good! But mostly I just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so :) go see it! give it a chance. we have an 85% audience score for a reason," Zegler tweeted (opens in new tab).

"Some people out there and just being… senselessly mean. And it's unnecessary. And I know, I know, 'If you can't handle the heat…' and all that nonsense, and you're right. But our film is actually very good. It's just cool to hate on fun nowadays. That's okay. We're good."

Set two years after the events of 2019's Shazam!, the sequel sees the Shazam family fully established as Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is trying to come to terms with his newfound powers as his adult alter ego (Zachary Levi). Zegler plays Anthea, one of the Hesperides and daughter of Atlas, who acts as one of the sequel's villains. The film currently sits at a Critic score of 53% and an Audience score of 88%. Most of the reviews seem to say that while the film is a fun follow-up, it lacks the charm of the first installment.

