Two classic canceled shows are getting the reboot treatment – Quantum Leap and Degrassi are both set to return to our screens.

A sequel series to sci-fi classic Quantum Leap is in the works at Peacock, while HBO Max is rebooting teen drama Degrassi.

We know a little bit about Quantum Leap – the new series is set to follow the continuity of the original series, which aired for five seasons on NBC between 1989 and 1993. It starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, a scientist who temporarily takes the place of other people during experiments in time travel to correct historical mistakes.

It will be set 30 years after the events of the original series, when Beckett disappeared. A new team will restart the project to try and find out what happened to him. The show's creator Don Bellisario is back on board for the new series as an executive producer, with Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrant serving as showrunners. Casting details haven't been confirmed yet, so it's unclear whether Bakula will be returning.

Meanwhile, the Degrassi reboot will reportedly see "a reprise of the original teen drama", but that's all HBO Max has revealed so far. The Toronto-set show – which famously starred a pre-fame Drake – first aired in 1979 as a series titled The Kids of Degrassi Street. It's returned in several different iterations since, including Degrassi: The Next Generation between 2001 and 2015 and, most recently, Degrassi: Next Class between 2016 and 2017.