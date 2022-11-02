PSVR 2 adds 11 games including Cities: Skylines VR and some promising shooters

On the heels of the PSVR 2 price , Sony announced nearly a dozen games coming to the platform, with several new titles among them.

Like the broader list of upcoming PSVR 2 games , today's lineup is split between new titles and existing VR games that will be ported to PSVR 2 once it launches in February 2023. All of these games are listed for a 2023 launch, and Sony says "you’ll be able to enjoy [them] after PSVR 2 launches," but for now only a few have explicitly been called day-one launch titles. You can find granular pre-order details in PlayStation's blog post (opens in new tab).

New games coming to PSVR 2 include The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, an on-rails shooter leaning more into action than the usual survival tone of Supermassive Games' horror franchise, which is "coming soon." Crossfire: Sierra Squad is another shooter, but it looks like more of a military-themed spray-and-pray affair, as you'd expect from a VR adaptation of Korean developer Smilegate's venerable FPS. Crossfire: Sierra Squad is promising support for up to four-player co-op, with over 60 campaign missions to complete.

The Light Brigade has plenty of guns of its own, but it's billed as a roguelike where you spend plenty of time exploring ancient and procedurally generated areas in between shooting dudes. It will be a cross-buy title for PSVR 2 and the original PSVR.

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, meanwhile, is a VR take on the suburban horror series. It's coming to PSVR and PSVR 2, where you'll "take on the role of six little neighborhood heroes as they confront their fears to free their friend who is held captive in a bizarre basement prison" according to developer tinyBuild Games.

The list of ports confirmed for PSVR 2 includes:

Cities VR Enhanced Edition

Costmonious High

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Pistol Whip VR (a free upgrade for PSVR owners)

Zenith: The Last city

After The Fall

Tentacular