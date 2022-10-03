Sony's production plan for PSVR 2 reportedly dwarfs that of the original PSVR

Sony is investing heavily in the future of VR with a production plan for PSVR 2 that vastly exceeds that of the original PSVR.

That comes from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), which reports that the company plans to have 2 million units of the PSVR 2 headset made by March 2023. Mass production of the hardware reportedly began last month and hasn't been hampered by any supply chain issues so far.

To put this figure into context, it took Sony's first PSVR system eight months to reach just one million sales. Claims that the company is planning to have twice that amount of PSVR 2's ready for the launch window suggests that it's expecting big things for the future of virtual reality on PlayStation.

With its elaborate new features, including an enhanced field of view and internal eye-tracking cameras, as well as intriguing titles like Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Sony's next-generation VR offering certainly has the potential to outperform its predecessor significantly. Of course, its success will depend on whether it can compete price-wise with rivals like the Oculus Quest 2. We'll have to wait for PSVR 2 to hit shelves, which Sony itself has said will be in "early 2023", to find out whether or not it will have the sales momentum that the tech giant is seemingly hoping for.

Last month Sony confirmed that PSVR 2 won't be backwards compatible with original PSVR titles. The reason being that it's "designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience", which requires a whole different approach when developing games.

