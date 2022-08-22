PSVR 2 coming in "early 2023", Sony confirms

Sony is releasing the PSVR 2 early next year.

That comes from the company itself, which took to social media to reveal that an “early 2023” release window is being targeted.

The release period announcement has been eagerly anticipated for a while now, with oodles of industry chatter filling the void between updates from Sony itself.

Earlier this year, one analyst implied Sony had quietly delayed the PSVR 2 into 2023. That claim followed another from the leaker of Horizon Call of the Mountain, who said we were looking at a Q1 2023 launch for the peripheral. As reported by YouTube channel PSVR without Parole (opens in new tab) at the time, the release decision was influenced by the lack of PS5s currently available to everyone.

“The dependency on PS5 means that PSVR 2 can’t succeed without a great PS5 install base and releasing a PSVR 2 headset into a world where PS5s are still scarce can not only affect potential PSVR 2 sales but also leave a lot of gamers even more frustrated than they already are,” they said.

Coming early 2023. #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/R3MwWVPyNtAugust 22, 2022 See more

While a global semiconductor shortage has made it challenging to get your hands on a PS5, it looks like the tide is turning on that front. Sony recently revealed during a financial results presentation that more PS5s are being made for the holiday season.

"Since we are seeing a recovery from the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and a significant improvement in the supply of components, we are working to bring forward more supply into the year-end holiday selling season," the company said.

Thankfully, you won't be short of anything to play once the PlayStation peripheral releases. Earlier this year, Sony shared that the PSVR 2 will have over 20 first and third-party games at launch, in fact.

You can keep tabs on all the upcoming PSVR 2 games at the link, or get the low down on everything we know about the PSVR 2 specs and features at the other link.