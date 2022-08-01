Sony is making more PS5s for the holiday season

Sony has revealed that it plans to produce more PS5 consoles for the holiday season this year.

As revealed in Sony's Q1 FY2022 financial results (opens in new tab), the company has said: "Since we are seeing a recovery from the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and a significant improvement in the supply of components, we are working to bring forward more supply into the year-end holiday selling season." This means there could be more PS5s sitting under the Christmas tree compared to previous years.

In case you haven't been keeping up to date with the now current-gen console, it's widely known that technology companies like Sony, as well as Microsoft and Nintendo, have been having trouble producing their high-demand consoles due to ongoing chip shortages. In May 2022, the CEO of Intel predicted that we could see shortages until 2024 . However, according to Sony's update above, the shortages could be coming to an end sooner than it was initially thought.

The rest of the results also touch upon other PlayStation-related topics, including a brief update on Sony's acquisition of Destiny and Halo developer Bungie , which states that a "collaboration between the two companies has begun."

The document also mentions the recent acquisition of Haven Studios , adding: "In addition to enhancing the content development capability of our existing studios, we are working to strengthen our first-party software by creating new IP and accelerating the roll-out of live game services and multi-platform titles through synergies with the studios we have acquired."

In other PS5-related news, a new beta update was recently rolled out on the console , adding 1440p support, a new 'compare audio' function, and folders aka 'gamelists' for your PS5's home screen. Sony also recently announced that it is helping indie developers by supplying PS5 development kits to "lower the barrier of entry" into the industry.