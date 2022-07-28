New PS5 beta finally introduces 1440p support

A new PS5 beta software update boasts 1440p support and folders for your games.

The latest PS5 software update is out now, but only in beta form for a select number of players. Headlining the new beta software update is the brand new 1440p support for PS5 players, but only if your TV or monitor supports the resolution.

Next, there's what PlayStation is calling "gamelists." These are folders for your extensive PlayStation library, and you'll be able to find and create them under the 'Your Collection' section of the 'Game Library' area of the PS5's home page.

You're getting up to 15 gamelists, with each folder holding up to 100 games. You can add the same game to multiple gamelists, and no type of game will be excluded from the folders, meaning you can add downloaded games, titles you've got on disc, and even streaming games on the new PS Plus.

There's also a new "compare audio" feature in the new PS5 beta software update. This feature allows you to compare the audio of 3D and stereo to determine which sounds better and which one you want to use going forward on your console for games and streaming.

Finally, you'll now find it easier to pick up individual activities in games when you're booting them up from the PS5's home screen. In-progress activities will be shown near the top of the game's card on your home screen, meaning it's much easier to pick up where you left off certain activities in your games.

