PSVR 2 releases in February, costs more than a PS5

PlayStation has finally revealed that the upcoming PSVR 2 will officially release on February 22, 2023. In addition to the headset itself, the PlayStation VR2 comes bundled in its most basic form alongside two PSVR 2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones. Get ready to bust open the piggy bank, however, as even just that comes in at $549.99 – more than the cost of a PS5 on its own.

Alongside the standard bundle, PlayStation will also release a special PlayStation VR2 bundle featuring Horizon Call of the Mountain as well for roughly $50 more. The only difference between the two is some special art wrapped around the bundle and a PlayStation Store voucher code inside for the video game.

In addition to the release date for the PSVR 2, PlayStation has also announced 11 new titles (opens in new tab) coming to the virtual reality platform. While no specific release dates for the new titles have been revealed, they are all expected to drop in 2023 and several will be available to pre-order starting on November 15th.



Of the 11 newly announced PSVR 2 games, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR from Supermassive Games and Cities VR - Enhanced Edition from Fast Travel Games are likely to be the headliners for many. The former is a VR entry in the developer's The Dark Pictures Anthology that takes players on a VR roller coaster ride through several different locations like a ghost ship and 17-century New England while the latter is exactly what it sounds like: a version of Cities: Skylines adapted for VR.

Here's everything we know about the PSVR 2.