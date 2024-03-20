Psst, one of my favorite 1440p gaming monitors just dropped to its lowest price

Corsair’s Xeneon 315QHD165 is a QHD monitor that permanently lives on my personal recommended shortlist, and Amazon just bashed it back down to its lowest ever price. That’s great news for anyone seeking a 1440p screen that doesn’t cost more than a RTX 4070, but it’s also the display I’d end up choosing if I was putting a mid-range PC setup together in 2024.

Thanks to Amazon’s ‘Big Spring Sale’, you can now grab the Xeneon 315QHD165 (formerly known as the Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165) for $359.99, thanks to a handy $50 discount. The 1440p gaming monitor normally sticks hard and fast to a $400 price tag, but the retailer’s latest deal event has convinced it to creep to a new record low. Not too shabby considering it’s rocking an 165Hz IPS panel and lives on our collective of best G-Sync monitor options, meaning it’s sure to provide a slick experience in both shooters and your entire Steam library.

The monitor scene is packed with QHD options, but Corsair says its 32-inch screen is “built from the ground up by the PC experts.” Normally, I’d consider this to be mere marketing fluff, but everything about this display sort of proves its point. From its sleek profile to its plentiful array of ports, Xenon models like this are a joy to use with both mid-range rigs and even as a PS5 monitor, providing you’d rather max out the console’s 120Hz capabilities than hit 4K.

Corsair Xeneon 315QHD165 |<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCorsair-XENEON-315QHD165-32-Inch-Monitor%2Fdp%2FB0CND6MWLW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $399.99 $359.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - A respectable 10% Amazon Spring Sale discount has shoved this excellent QHD display down to its lowest price, marking the first time this specific variant has dropped to under $360.



Buy it if:

✅ You've got a mid-range PC

✅ You want faster than average refresh rate

✅ You want something a big bigger



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer to invest in an OLED model

❌ You're rocking a high end rig



Should you buy the Corsair Xeneon 315QHD165?

(Image credit: Future/Jeremy Laird)

Some of you might be eyeing up this Corsair’s Xeneon 315QHD165 deal and wonder whether it’s the right screen for you. I’m glad you’re taking that approach, as many players simply pounce at good offers without weighing up specs and features. My two cents on the matter is that this display is designed with current gen mid-range PC gaming in mind, as it’s targeting 1440p specs and a refresh rate that matches a specific segment of our best graphics card picks.

Specifically, I’d suggest using the Corsair Xeneon 315QHD165 as your main monitor if you’re rocking either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, AMD Radeon 7700 XT, or an equivalent. That way, you’ll be providing the panel with frame rate and performance that are suited to its capabilities, resulting in visuals that feel just right. I’m not against using 4K panels with lower spec machines, but I always tend to match lower spec systems with appropriate native resolutions (I mean, I even have an old 16-inch 720p TV I use specifically for Xbox 360 and older).

Monitor matching advice aside, the Xeneon 315QHD165 also produces vibrant IPS visuals that put similar competitors to shame. Naturally, it can’t punch quite as hard as its Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 sibling, as that OLED panel sits pretty far up the contrast food chain, but for a traditional display, it’s going to help neon drenched playpens like Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City look dazzling for under $360.

Looking for a wider screen selection? Check out the best ultrawide monitors and best Xbox Series X monitors for specific picks. Alternatively, swing by the best portable monitors for something you can take on the go.