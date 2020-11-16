PS5 vs Xbox Series X load times for NBA 2K21 reveal one clear winner

An NBA 2K21 next-gen comparison video gives us a new set of data points in the eternal deliberation between PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The YouTube video from GamingWithOva is about 3 and a half minutes of uncommented back-to-back and side-by-side comparisons. The video covers load times, graphics, and gameplay, though to my eye the latter two categories are largely identical, at least with the level of detail I can get from squinting at a YouTube video - it's mostly differences in color grading.

Load times yield the most interesting discrepancies. Though neither console has a massive advantage, the testing yields Xbox Series X as the winner across both featured tests. Arguably the most important load time to kill is the one that stands between the menus and you actually playing some basketball: the tests show the Xbox Series X pulling out ahead with 2.953 total seconds of load versus PS5's 3.237 seconds. As for starting the game cold without suspended games or quick resume, it takes 13.197 seconds on Xbox Series X versus 14.097 seconds on PS5.

Both consoles are within a second of each other each time, which just proves how much both Sony and Microsoft put a priority on killing the heck out of load speeds for this generation. If you know you just have to have the fastest version of NBA 2K21, it looks like Xbox Series X is the king. And if you're still looking to get your next-gen fix on the court, check out these Xbox Series X deals and PS5 deals.

Take a closer look at how Xbox Series X and PS5 visuals measure up with this side by side video featuring Devil May Cry 5 .