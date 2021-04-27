PS5 system update improves system performance

A brand new PS5 system update is out right now for everyone.

Earlier today a new PS5 system update was introduced for all players around the world. The update weighs in at a total download file size of just over 1GB, and the only information we've got to go on right now for what the patch has fixes is "improvements to system performance," according to the console's patch notes.

However, that's not to say this is all the new PS5 system update has addressed. You might recall that earlier this month in April, a new system update for Sony's next-gen console was released, which was primarily aimed at enabling extended storage. Once users had played around with the console post-patch though, it was revealed that the disc-spinning error which users had previously reported had been altered, meaning it made significantly less noise than it used to.

Elsewhere in that same patch, it was discovered that the DualSense controller had received a bit of an upgrade. After connecting the controller to the console and installing the updated firmware, the DualSense actually functioned better with backwards compatible PS4 games, as users reported better vibrations from the controller after the update.

This isn't the first PS5 system update used to improve system performance. Shortly after the console first launched in November 2020, a new update was released for users worldwide, again not giving away much beyond "improvements to system performance." Perhaps with this new patch we'll again see users uncovering details that Sony hasn't publicly announced.

