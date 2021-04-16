PS5 update reportedly improves DualSense controller feedback for PS4 games

The recent PS5 firmware update reportedly adjusts the PS5 DualSense controller 's haptic feedback when playing PS4 games.

In a Reddit post titled 'the DualSense firmware update actually served a purpose," a user writes, "While all the focus for the past 2 days has been the new PS5 software update, it looks like Sony actually snuck in some tweaks to the controller with its firmware update as well. It’s changed the way the DualSense vibrates when playing PS4 games, something that was always significantly weak for some reason. The haptic feedback now more closely emulates the feeling of those DualShock 4 rumble motors." The post goes on to say the update makes a notable difference in games like Rocket League and God of War. Other PS5 players took to the comments to confirm the adjustment, reporting the controller is "very responsive."

Two days ago, the PS5 update went live, enabling extended storage for the console and One-Touch Play, which turns your TV on when you turn the PS5 on. The update also gave players the ability to see their controller's battery percentage while charging, and 120 HZ support for "some" 1080p/120 Hz PC monitors, which allows for 120fps gameplay. Sony did not mention adjustments to DualSense haptic feedback in its PlayStation Blog post about the PS5 update, which is why Redditors are so confused. "It’s such a weird thing not to mention. I had to mess around with a few games to make sure I wasn’t crazy," reads one of the comments on the original post.

If you're a PS5 owner, you may want to hop on and load up a PS4 game to see if the DualSense haptic feedback has improved.