This PS5 SSD deal sees the Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB at a new lowest ever price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering the Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB at the lowest price we've ever seen it for. Don't miss your chance at scoring one of the best SSDs for gaming for less today.

The Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB is available for just $339.61 (was $425) for an $85 saving. This is the lowest price that we're able to verify, taking this superfast NVMe Gen 4.0 drive below the $340 mark for the first time, making this PS5 SSD deal one that you're not going to want to miss out on.

While not the cheapest 2TB PS5 SSD you can slot into your system, the Kingston Fury Renegade benefits from the incredibly effective Phison E18 controller for sequential performance that few models can match. With read and write speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s and 7,000 MB/s respectively, you can expect incredible performance in both your console and best gaming PC, too.

We gave the drive a flawless 5-star write-up in our Kingston Fury Renegade SSD review, stating how it delivers: "consistently excellent performance across the board". What's more, this model comes with its own built-in graphene heat spreader, meaning you won't need to take the heatsink approach, saving on any additional hidden costs.

Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB | $425 $339.61 at Amazon

Save $85; lowest ever price - This is the lowest price that we've seen on the Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB, taking this PS5 SSD to under the $340 mark for the first time. While pricey, the sheer sequential speed of the drive cannot be argued against, making it an ideal choice for either your console or PC today for less.



Gen 4.0 compliant PS5 SSDs usually over read speeds hovering around the 5,500 MB/s mark, so you're giving yourself plenty of overhead regardless of platform. While you're far more likely to see those limits pushed when screwed down into a motherboard's M.2 port, the PS5 benefits greatly here as well.

