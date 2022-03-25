This PS5 SSD deal sees the Kingston Fury Renegade at the lowest ever price

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering the Kingston Fury Renegade, one of the best PS5 SSDs and best SSDs for gaming, at a new lowest price today.

You can currently pick up the Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB for only $343.24 (was $425) for an $81 saving. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this particular Gen 4.0 drive at, beating the previous lowest rate by $7 and dropping under the $350 mark for the first time.

We gave this model a perfect write-up in our Kingston Fury Renegade SSD review, stating that it offers: "consistently excellent performance across the board". Keep in mind that you'll need a heatsink in order to use this solid-state drive as a PS5 SSD, however, such DIY solutions are affordable and easy to install.

The sequential performance, courtesy of the Phison E18, means that the Kingston Fury Renegade can reach speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s read and 7,000 MB/s write. This means that it's right up there as one of the fastest-ever SSDs you can slot into your PS5's dedicated M.2 port for less.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

Kingston Fury Renegade SSD | 2TB | $425 $341.83 at Amazon

Save $83; lowest ever price - This is the lowest ever price we've come across on the Kingston Fury Renegade, meaning that you can pick up one of the fastest Gen 4.0 SSDs at a very competitive rate. Keep in mind, you'll need a DIY heatsink in order to utilize the unit in your PS5 console.

The 1TB model is currently $183.99 if 2TB is too much for you.



As touched upon above, you'll need a specific heatsink in order to use the Kingston Fury Renegade inside your PS5, though, this is far from expensive. There are plenty of PS5 SSD heatsinks available, but the one we have no hesitation in recommending is the below Sabrent model. This replaces the SSD bay door entirely and allows for greater heat dissipation. And, even better, it's also on offer today!

Below that, we've highlighted what we believe to be three other fine contenders and their latest prices.

Sabrent PS5 Heatsink | $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $5/20% - Yes, it's a little annoying to have to buy something else as well as the SSD itself, but this will be the best-supporting sub-$20 you'll ever spend to ensure your SSD stays cool and runs beautifully while inside your PS5.



More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

If you're after a PS5 SSD with a built-in heatsink instead, you'll find models ready to go out of the box at great prices below, too.

We're also bringing you the best PS5 accessories as well as the best monitor for PS5 and best TV for PS5.