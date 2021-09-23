PS5 SSD deals are at record low prices right now

PS5 SSDs have been flying off the shelves in the last week, but that's not stopping these sticks from dropping to their lowest ever prices. Two PS5 SSD models are now at their cheapest positions yet; the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB (now $169.99, was $179.99) and the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB (now $179.99, was $229.99). Neither of these models come with their own heatsinks, but you'll find a range of compatible models just below and the prices of sticks that do offer this feature are skyrocketing right now.
Sony has a strict set of requirements for its SSD bay. Third party sticks need a read speed of at least 5,500MB/s with a PCIe Gen4 interface, among other specs listed below. Some of the top storage brands have been developing compatible models (or adjusting their current products) to meet these specs, but it's well worth checking before heading to checkout.
Access to additional internal SSD storage comes as part of last week's update for all users, whereas previously such expansion was limited to beta testers. Since then we've seen some of the best PS5 SSDs dropping prices on non-heatsink models and raising prices on ready to install versions. It pays, then, to source your own cooling pad.
PS5 SSD requirements
You can't just sling any old stick into the open slot, a PS5 SSD needs to fit Sony's list of requirements to be usable with the console. Thankfully, many top brands have already released compatible products, or slightly modified existing devices, to make sure they're ready for the next generation. It's worth making sure that any PS5 SSDs your considering follow the specs below.
- PCIe Gen4 interface
- 250GB - 4TB capacity
- 5,500MB/s read speed or faster
- 22mm width (do not go for 25mm units)
- Heatsink required (built-in or DIY)
PS5 SSD compatible heatsinks
If you've picked up a PS5 SSD that requires additional cooling, you'll want to make sure the heatsink you choose fits the bay of the console itself. You'll find some compatible models just below.
US:
- Icepc heatsink | $12.89 at Amazon
- Ezdiy-Fab heatsink | $14.59 at Amazon
- MHQJRH heatsink | $17.99 at Amazon
UK:
- Eluteng heatsink | £11.99 at Amazon
- QIVYNSRY heatsink | £17.99 at Amazon
If you're not in the US, or you're simply curious about other retailers' prices, you'll find all the latest deals on these PS5 SSDs just below.
