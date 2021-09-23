PS5 SSD deals are at record low prices right now

PS5 SSDs have been flying off the shelves in the last week, but that's not stopping these sticks from dropping to their lowest ever prices. Two PS5 SSD models are now at their cheapest positions yet; the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB (now $169.99, was $179.99) and the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB (now $179.99, was $229.99). Neither of these models come with their own heatsinks, but you'll find a range of compatible models just below and the prices of sticks that do offer this feature are skyrocketing right now.

Sony has a strict set of requirements for its SSD bay. Third party sticks need a read speed of at least 5,500MB/s with a PCIe Gen4 interface, among other specs listed below. Some of the top storage brands have been developing compatible models (or adjusting their current products) to meet these specs, but it's well worth checking before heading to checkout.

Access to additional internal SSD storage comes as part of last week's update for all users, whereas previously such expansion was limited to beta testers. Since then we've seen some of the best PS5 SSDs dropping prices on non-heatsink models and raising prices on ready to install versions. It pays, then, to source your own cooling pad.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PS5 SSD Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PS5 SSD | $179.99 $169.99 at Amazon

This is actually a record low price on the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PS5 SSD. That's an incredible result considering how much demand there is for these sticks. You'll be slapping your own heatsink onto this PS5 SSD, but Crucial's 1TB stick is another excellent option for those looking to expand their console's storage. You're getting read speeds maxing out at 6600 MB/s here, which isn't quite as fast as some other models on our list today.

View Deal

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD | $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is another model that you'll need to add a heatsink to, but at $179.99 the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro is also now available for its lowest price ever. With read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and incredible performance all-round this is one of the best models on the market right now.

View Deal

More PS5 SSD deals

WD Black SN850 500GB PS5 SSD WD Black SN850 500GB PS5 SSD | $149.99 $107.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The choice of Mark Cerny himself, though maybe not in this smaller 500GB capacity, the WD Black SN850 boasts a 7,000MB/s read speed. The model that includes a heatsink is carrying a hefty premium right now, but you can still get a great price on this stick as it comes.

View Deal

WD Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD WD Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD | $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The version of the WD Black SN850 with a heatsink is all out of stock right now (though it's worth keeping an eye out for more units). However, you can still grab the SSD by itself and simply tack on your own cheap heatsink once it arrives. You'll be getting read speeds of up to 7000MB/s in this larger 1TB model.

View Deal

XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB PS5 SSD | Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB PS5 SSD | $169.99 at Amazon

We were previously seeing this Gammix S70 Blade 1TB SSD for $149.99, but that's since jumped up to $169.99. That said, this is one of the few PS5 SSDs that also include a heatsink still on the market, and with a 7,400 MB/s read speed there's still plenty of value in here.

View Deal

PS5 SSD requirements

You can't just sling any old stick into the open slot, a PS5 SSD needs to fit Sony's list of requirements to be usable with the console. Thankfully, many top brands have already released compatible products, or slightly modified existing devices, to make sure they're ready for the next generation. It's worth making sure that any PS5 SSDs your considering follow the specs below.

PCIe Gen4 interface

250GB - 4TB capacity

5,500MB/s read speed or faster

22mm width ( do not go for 25mm units)

go for 25mm units) Heatsink required (built-in or DIY)

PS5 SSD compatible heatsinks

If you've picked up a PS5 SSD that requires additional cooling, you'll want to make sure the heatsink you choose fits the bay of the console itself. You'll find some compatible models just below.

US:

UK:

If you're not in the US, or you're simply curious about other retailers' prices, you'll find all the latest deals on these PS5 SSDs just below.

Faster than the best PS5 external hard drives, PS5 SSDs will be a must-have accessory before long. If you're still looking for PS5 restock news, though, we're keeping you updating on all the latest stock. We're also showing you the best PS5 headset and taking a deep dive into the world of wireless PS5 headsets as well. If you're giving your whole setup a refresh, it's worth taking a look at the best PS5 monitors too.