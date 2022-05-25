PS5 Pro and new Xbox Series X consoles launching in 2023 according to Chinese tech giant

By published

TCL claims both consoles will launch next year

PS5
(Image credit: Sony)

New PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X consoles will arrive next year in 2023, according to a consumer electronics company.

The news was first relayed earlier today via the tweet just below, which originates from a news conference at which TCL Technology presented a showcase. According to the company, we should expect revisions of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X to arrive at some point next year in 2023, with native 8K support and 120Hz capabilities.

See more

This actually isn't the first time we've heard rumblings of a revision for the PS5 launching next year in 2023. Last year in September 2021, one report claimed we should expect the console to launch in 2023, and also claimed that a revision for the Xbox Series X was in the works at Microsoft as well.

Later on in March earlier this year, a full report claimed that the PS5 would launch next year, but with potentially double the performance. This time though, no mention was made of a revision for the Xbox Series X console, but this doesn't mean it isn't happening.

Check out our full PS5 Pro guide for a complete roundup of all the rumors and reports published to date.

PS4 controller on PS5 | Transfer PS4 games to PS5 | PS5 error codes | PS5 standby mode | Play PS4 games on PS5 | Turn off PS5 adaptive triggers haptic feedback | How to turn off PS5 | Transfer games to PS5 hard drive | Why isn't my PS5 controller charging? | Download PS4 saves on PS5 | PS5 SSD installation | How to use PS5 remote play 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.