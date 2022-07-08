PS Plus Premium leak points to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Assassin's Creed games in July

The latest PS Plus Premium leak suggests Final Fantasy 7 Remake and several Assassin's Creed games will be added to the service in July.

Some new games making their way to PS Plus Extra and Premium later this month might have been revealed ahead of time. As reported by Push Square (opens in new tab), ResetEra user BlackBate (opens in new tab) has revealed a bunch of titles that they claim are coming to Sony’s shiny new PS Plus service on July 19. The list includes various entries in the Assassin’s Creed series, such as Black Flag and The Ezio Collection. For RPG fans, there’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Episode Intermission - an extra chapter that’s set during the events of the main game and stars Yuffie Kisaragi.

According to BlackBate, these are the game’s coming to Sony’s subscription service:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade + FF7R Episode Intermission

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

If this turns out to be true, these titles will arrive alongside Stray, the long-awaited platformer that sees you play as an adorable ginger cat looking for his family in a world overrun by robots. It's also worth noting that BlackBate says that these are “some of the games," suggesting that more will be added to the above line-up.

It’s best not to get too excited about the possible new additions until we have official confirmation from Sony, but BlackBate appears to be a reliable source, having previously accurately leaked information on Death Stranding Director's Cut, Skull and Bones, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Sony rolled out its new PlayStation Plus service last month, which offers three membership tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. The Essential tier is basically the same as the old PS Plus service, while Extra members can enjoy up to 400 PS5 and PS4 games. Those opting for the top tier get access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP classics. This month’s regular PS Plus games include Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon.

There are a lot of great titles making their way to Sony’s new-gen console. Check them out in our guide to upcoming PS5 games.