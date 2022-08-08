PS Plus could be getting Ghost Recon Wildlands this month

Ghost Recon Wildlands will reportedly be coming to PlayStation Plus this month.

As ever, the information surrounding the PS Plus leak comes from Dealabs (opens in new tab), by forum user billbil-kun. As translated by Wccftech (opens in new tab), the French user reportedly reveals that Ghost Recon Wildlands will be available for PS Plus users on the Essential tier and above at some point later this month.

This is reportedly in addition to other Ubisoft+ games coming to the subscription service in August. PS Plus already features a host of Ubisoft games on its varying subscription tiers, including many Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy games, but this post seems to indicate that more Ubisoft-developed titles are on the way.

It's worth mentioning that Ghost Recon Wildlands just joined another rival subscription service earlier this month. As Xbox revealed, Ghost Recon Wildlands was one of the headline additions for Xbox Game Pass for August, joining the likes of Two Point Campus, which is out worldwide for everyone on the subscription service tomorrow on, August 9.

The new comments from billbil-kun come under one of their previous leaks. The leaker first revealed Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares would be coming to PS Plus last week, and just a few hours later, Sony confirmed the information as accurate. We could be in for another quick leak-to-reveal pipeline this time around too.

Head over to our PS Plus tiers explained guide to see which subscription package is the best for you.