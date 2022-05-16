PS Plus Premium adds Ubisoft+ and Ubisoft Classic subscription services

Ubisoft has announced that it is launching its Ubisoft Plus and a new 'Ubisoft+ Classics' subscription services on PlayStation Plus Premium.

Announced today, Ubisoft has revealed it is launching its pre-existing Ubisoft+ subscription service on PlayStation platforms as well as a new membership for PlayStation Plus called 'Ubisoft+ Classics' which will feature a "curated selection" of the company’s most popular games, including Assassin’s Creed, The Division, For Honor, and tonnes more.

The Ubisoft subscription service is already available on Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC and offers subscribers more than 100 games including day one releases, classic games, additional content packs, and rewards. Although the PlayStation version of the service will launch with just 27 titles to begin with Ubisoft has said it plans to grow the library by more than 50 games before the end of 2022, and even more beyond that.

The new service, Ubisoft+ Classics, will be available via two of the new PlayStation Plus tiers, PS Plus Extra and Premium, and will launch on June 13 in North and South America and June 23 in Europe and the UK.

Ubisoft wasn’t the only video game company with announcements today either as PlayStation has also officially unveiled a list of PS Plus Premium games that will launch with the service starting later this month. So far, the service will start off by including the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Returnal, God of War, Demon's Souls, Ape Escape, Tekken 2, and more.