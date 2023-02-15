Rachel Weisz plays twin sisters in bloody first look at Prime Video's Dead Ringers series

Prime Video has unveiled several first-look snaps from its upcoming Dead Ringers series, starring Rachel Weisz – and it's just as chic and bloody as you'd expect from a remake of a David Cronenberg body-horror flick.

In the six-episode show, which was written by The Wonder scribe Alice Birch, Weisz plays Beverly and Elliot Mantle, identical twin sisters with two very different personalities, who work at a successful OBGYN clinic together. In the original 1989 thriller, tensions between the co-dependent siblings-turned-colleagues (portrayed by Jeremy Irons) rise when outgoing Elliot, who often has affairs with their patients only to pass them on to his brother when he gets bored with them, and meek Beverly fall hard for the same woman. When she inadvertently deceives the latter, each find themselves pushed to madness.

Judging by the vibe of the stills, it seems safe to assume that the adaptation will follow the same story. Britne Oldford (Umbrella Academy), who can be seen in one of the snaps below, Kevin Anton (Gotham), Michael Chernus (Severance), Jeremy Shamos (Better Call Saul), Emily Meade (Boardwalk Empire), Poppy Liu (Hacks), and Jennifer Ehle round out the supporting cast.

Birch executive produces alongside Weisz, Megan Ellison, Stacy O’Neil, James G. Robinson, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, Barbara Wall, David Robinson, Erica Kay, Anne Carey, and Sean Durkin, whose best known works include Martha Marcy May Marlene and The Nest. Durkin is also geared up to direct a few episodes, while Karyn Kusama, Lauren Wolkstein, and Karena Evans helm the rest.

Dead Ringers will premiere on Prime Video on August 21. In the meantime, check out the other new TV shows are heading out way in 2023 and beyond.