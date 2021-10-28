Prime Gaming is giving away Control, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Dragon Age Inquisition this month

Prime Gaming has announced its November free games which include Control Ultimate Edition , Dragon Age Inquisition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and more.

The gaming service is also giving away the indie games Rogue Heroes, Liberated, Puzzle Agent 2, Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers, and Secret Files: Sam Peters - throughout the month of November.

Not only this but the November giveaways also include bonuses for the games already available through Prime Gaming. This includes add ons for the company’s own MMORPG New World, Far Cry 6 , Genshin Impact, Call of Duty, Fallout 76, and Fall Guys.

Prime Gaming recently teamed up with Riot Games for a long-term deal "to make Riot’s games better for Amazon Prime members through exclusive in-game content for Riot’s biggest titles." This includes the likes of League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant, and League of Legends: Wild Rift, which will all receive bonus content as well.

If you’re new to Amazon’s gaming service, here’s how it works. Anyone with an Amazon Prime membership can take advantage of the service and claim the free games to keep. Each month the service gives away a number of freebies as well as a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch. All players need is an active Prime membership and a PC to play the free games on.

November’s Prime Gaming free games are available now until December 1 and can be obtained with an Amazon Prime account through the Amazon Games app for PC. Don’t forget to download October’s free games (Star Wars: Squadrons, Ghost Runner, Alien Isolation & more) before November 1.