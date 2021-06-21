Prime Day PC deals - the best savings on cheap PC components

The Amazon Prime Day PC deals are full of impressive price cuts on cheap PC parts, and they'll ensure that your new battle station is the best it's ever been. As PC gamers ourselves, we've spent hours at the crossroads of the virtual aisles attempting to decide what tech is right for the would-be PC of our dreams. The heavy discounts certainly go a long way to ease the burden.

Prime Day PC component deals - US

Processors

Intel Core i7-10700K | $387 $259.99 at Amazon

If you've been holding out for a great processor at an unbeatable price, this 10th generation i7 can do it all. Though it may be getting on a little bit now - having released summer 2020 - make no mistake; this is still one of the best chipsets you can buy right now pound-for-pound. Features: 8-core (16 threads); 3.8GHz base clock speed (overclockable to 5.1GHz); 125w

Intel Core i5-10600K | $263 $178.99 at Amazon

Don't be fooled into thinking that you need to buy an i7 to have a decent rig for gaming. While that chipset is faster - with two additional cores (four threads) - even the most demanding of games do not take advantage of them. If gaming is your main priority, you can get an i5 - like this - and spend the extra money on a better graphics card; your processor is the last thing that will bottleneck your system. Features: 6-core (12 threads); 4.1Ghz base clock speed (overclockable to 4.8Ghz); 125w

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | $449 $399 at Amazon

It doesn't always have to be about Intel. Indeed, if you've been following the chipset arms race in recent years you will know - Ryzen is every bit as capable and has started to close the gap tremendously. It comes down to the core speeds at the end of the hour, with a much faster default clock speed than its rival - though real-world performance is still neck and neck. Features: 8-core (16 threads); 4.7Ghz base clock (maxed out); 105w

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X | $329 $279.64 at Amazon

It isn't the deepest discount imaginable, but, as an alternative to the Intel Core i5, it more than holds its own where it matters. As expected for a Ryzen, it comes out of the box running at its absolute maximum clock speed - a respectable 4.4Ghz, so it's quick enough to plow through intensive editing software and - of course - games. It also comes packed in with an RGB fan; cool touch! Features: 8-core (16-threads); 4.4Ghz base clock (maxed out); 65w

Cases

Musetex RGB | $160 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $70: If you're anything like me - God help you - then you may be enticed by all the flashing lights. Indeed, this Musetex mid-tower has all the RGB and fans built right into the case. Coming in at well under $100, if you like all things bright and shiny - but more importantly with spacious airflow as the diagrams indicate - this could be the case for you.

Musetex Phantom Black | $250 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $160: Look beyond the pretty colors - I know it's hard - and you will see that not only is this case got enough real estate to be properly expanded into; but it's also a tempered glass construction for full visibility without reducing the airflow and cooling potential. To bring up the RGB on more time - it's voice-activated and can be programmed to react to music; something I didn't know I wanted until just now.

Cooler Master Masterbox N600P | $180 $109.99 at Amazon

For those who may be a little sick of see-through cases with RGB everywhere, Cooler Master's kept things simple but effective with the N600P. While it looks understated - that's by design - the standout here is the box's modular nature, especially when it comes to what Cooler Master calls its 'Hot-swap bays'. These are two plug-and-play slots for SSDs and HDDs respectively, allowing for easy access to chop and change as you see fit. The front-facing ports aren't too shabby either (USB-C, USB 3.0, SD card reader, etc.)

Cooler Master NR200 Mini-ATX | $100 $76.99 at Amazon

Sometimes bigger doesn't always mean better. If you're into compact builds but don't want to lose out on the quality, Cooler Master may have what you need. The NR200 is distinctly bespoke in design - it wouldn't feel out of place in a corporate office - and that is good for those who are sick to death of flashing lights, instead preferring something understated. The most notable thing about this mini box is its capacity for three full-size GPUs; something rarely seen at this price point.

Water cooling

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML280 | $135 $99.99 at Amazon

If you've been on the fence about water-cooling for your rig until now, maybe this reduction could help you choose one way or the other. It may not be the deepest discount we've ever seen, but Cooler Master have consistently made some of the highest performing radiators that have always been priced competitively. This size (280mm) is big enough to cool down those high-end processors effectively for years to come - just be mindful that it will fit in the case.

NZXT Kraken X53 | $160 $129.99 at Amazon

I've personally had years of experience with the Kraken line of NZXT water coolers, and I can say that they are head and shoulders above the competition in almost every respect. Not only does it have reactive RGB, but the integration with the CAM software helps you easily get advanced diagnostic information on how your machine is running; essential if something doesn't feel right.

Corsair Hydro X Series kit | $480 $399.99 at Amazon

Here's one for you professional builders. It may be above my skill set to get the most of something like this, but if you're interested in an all-in-one sophisticated cooling solution - you have everything included. Particular mention goes to the massive 360mm radiator, ensuring your rig will remain ice cold; the lights don't harm things either.

RAM

Corsair Vengeance 16GB RAM | $95 $69.99 at Amazon

Thankfully, asking prices for DDR4 memory has dropped dramatically since its widespread adoption that began in 2016. In that time, brands such as the Vengeance sticks have become the standard for gaming for a very good reason; it's well priced and fast enough for what you want to do with it. I have used Vengeance RAM in past builds to great success, and this single-channel 2400MHz iteration is a steal at well under $100.

Crucial Ballistix Max RGB 16GB RAM | $264 $214.99 at Amazon

Here's where things start to get crazy. Not only is it dual-channel (two 8GB RAM sticks instead of one - meaning it's can work faster) but it's also a blistering 4400MHz - which steamrolls through any tasks you throw at it. Also to note, it's gorgeous RGB lighting, which some may say is a little extra - you're probably right - but we'd be damned if it wasn't cool.

Motherboards

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro | $227 $183.99 at Amazon

Gigabyte is without question one of the first names that many PC gamers think of when motherboards are discussed - and for good reason. The X570 Pro is worth singing about. Not only is it packed with ports and Wi-Fi 6 enabled, but it also features RGB lighting and - of course - the advanced levels of durability and heat dissipation the brand is known for. Important to note: it's just for Ryzen processors - not Intel!

Amazon Prime Day PC components - UK

Motherboards

Gigabyte Z950 Elite Auros | £245 £229 at Amazon

Here's one for Intel chipset users only. Not only is it a robust mobo that is likely to last many years at full force, but the Z950 Elite also features 4x RAM slots to take full advantage of effective dual channeling.

Gigabyte X570 Elite Auros | £210 £153.99 at Amazon

One look at the armored nature of the X570 is all you need to know that it's a tank of a motherboard, especially owing to its large heat sinks and thicker-than-average thermal pad. These features - combined with the advanced fan control - and, of course, the RGB lighting, make this Gigabyte unit a strong contender for your next Ryzen-powered gaming rig if you're after something sturdy.

Gigabyte B450 Auros Pro | £120 £105.99 at Amazon

It may be a budget entry for would-be Ryzen users, but the B450 can do everything you would expect out of a motherboard in 2021. Though it may be limited by its two RAM slots, it supports 32GB RAM dual-channel which is more than enough for the vast majority of users.

